Pope to Be Discharged From Hospital Friday: Vatican

Thursday, 15 June 2023 08:53 AM EDT
Pope Francis will be discharged from hospital on Friday morning, the Vatican said in a statement.
Francis, 86, underwent surgery on June 7 to repair an abdominal hernia.
