×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pope | hospital | discharged | vatican

Pope to Be Discharged From Hospital Friday: Vatican

pope francis in a wheelchair
Pope Francis (Getty Images)

Thursday, 15 June 2023 08:53 AM EDT

Pope Francis will be discharged from hospital on Friday morning, the Vatican said in a statement.

Francis, 86, underwent surgery on June 7 to repair an abdominal hernia.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pope Francis will be discharged from hospital on Friday morning, the Vatican said in a statement. Francis, 86, underwent surgery on June 7 to repair an abdominal hernia....
pope, hospital, discharged, vatican
28
2023-53-15
Thursday, 15 June 2023 08:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved