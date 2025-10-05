Pope Hopes Gaza Plan Achieves 'Desired Results' Soon

Pope Leo hopes that a plan to end the war in Gaza would soon reach the "desired results," he said on Sunday after acknowledging the significant steps made in negotiations to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking during his weekly Angelus prayer, the pontiff asked all relevant parties to commit to the peace process, emphasizing the urgent need to end the conflict and establish a "just and lasting peace."

"In recent hours, amid the dramatic situation in the Middle East, some significant steps forward have been taken in the peace negotiations, which I hope will soon achieve the desired results," the pope told faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square.

He also renewed calls for a permanent ceasefire in the nearly two-year conflict and the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope, was elected by the world's cardinals in May to replace the late Pope Francis and has been more cautious about speaking out against the Gaza conflict than his predecessor.

His role in advocating for peace in Gaza, however, has become more stark since Israel struck the territory's only Catholic church in July. On Tuesday the pontiff praised U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza and expressed hope that the Palestinian militant group Hamas would endorse it.