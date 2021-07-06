Pope Continues to Recover, Got Up to Walk, Tests Good: Vatican

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 06:34 AM
Pope Francis' post-operation progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, he slept well, got up to walk, and the results of routine tests were good, the Vatican said on Tuesday.
