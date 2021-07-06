Tags: | | |

Pope Continues to Recover, Got Up to Walk, Tests Good: Vatican Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square at the Vatican on July 4, 2021. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Francis' post-operation progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, he slept well, got up to walk, and the results of routine tests were good, the Vatican said on Tuesday.



GlobalTalk

pope francis, recovery, walking

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 06:34 AM

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 06:34 AM