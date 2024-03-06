×
Tags: pope francis | illness | catholic | church | vatican

Pope, Still Nursing Cold, Again Limits Public Speaking

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 08:05 AM EST

Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was still suffering from a cold as he again limited his speaking at a weekly audience in St Peter's Square, instead letting an aide read his prepared text.

Francis told crowds who came to listen to him that the reason for this was "because I still have a cold and I cannot read well."

However, he spoke briefly at the end of the event, greeting some of the faithful and pleading for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East and other war zones.

The 87-year-old's health has been an issue over the past two weeks, forcing him to cancel some engagements and avoid reading some speeches.

The Vatican said Feb. 24 he was suffering from mild flu. Last week, Francis paid a brief visit to a hospital in Rome for a CT scan, and on Saturday he said he had bronchitis.

The pope also delegated readings to an aide at last week's general audience, which took place indoors, while Wednesday's was held outdoors, in Rome's relatively mild weather.

Francis, who has trouble walking, arrived in St Peter's Square in his specially designed vehicle known as the popemobile, as is customary, and reached his seat walking with a cane, looking in relatively good spirits.

Health issues aside, the pontiff has remained busy, meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday and making another appeal for an end to the conflict in Gaza on Sunday.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


