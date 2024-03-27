×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pope francis | health | easter | catholic | church

Pope Francis Appears in Better Health at His Weekly Audience

Wednesday, 27 March 2024 08:18 AM EDT

Pope Francis, who has been in poor health recently, appeared stronger Wednesday ahead of a busy Easter week schedule.

The 87-year-old pontiff read out in full his pre-prepared texts at his weekly audience, looking more robust than in recent audiences in which an aide had taken on most of the readings.

Francis made fresh appeals for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, and greeted two men in the audience, one Israeli and one Palestinian, saying they both lost their daughters in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

He described them as two friends "who love one another and who have experienced the same crucifixion."

Francis has been suffering on and off from bronchitis and influenza for more than a month, leading him to limit public speaking, cancel some meetings and go to a Rome hospital for medical checks.

Concerns about his condition were renewed three days ago, when he skipped his homily at a Palm Sunday service in St Peter's Square.

The pontiff is due to preside over a number of services leading up to Easter on Sunday, including a washing of the feet ritual in a women's prison on Thursday.

Easter is the most important festival in the Christian calendar, celebrating the day on which Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.

Francis, who also has restricted mobility due to a knee problem, arrived in the Paul VI audience hall on Wednesday walking with a cane, rather than in a wheelchair that he sometimes uses.

He sounded in good spirits as he told the faithful that the event had been moved indoors at the last minute, forcing crowds to relocate from St Peter's Square, due to rainy weather.

"It's true that you're going to be a bit crammed, but at least we won't be wet," he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pope Francis, who has been in poor health recently, appeared stronger Wednesday ahead of a busy Easter week schedule.
pope francis, health, easter, catholic, church
297
2024-18-27
Wednesday, 27 March 2024 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved