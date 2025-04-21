Trump to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome

Monday, 21 April 2025 04:10 PM EDT
President Donald Trump said on Monday he will attend Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.
"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome," Trump said on Truth Social.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.