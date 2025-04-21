WATCH TV LIVE

Trump to Attend Pope Francis' Funeral in Rome

president trump, pope francis shake hands 052417 at the vatican
Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump on the occasion of their private audience, at the Vatican, May 24, 2017. (Alessandra Tarantino/Pool/AP)

Monday, 21 April 2025 04:10 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Monday he will attend Pope Francis' funeral in Rome.

"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome," Trump said on Truth Social.

Monday, 21 April 2025 04:10 PM
