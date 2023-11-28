×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Pope cancels trip health COP28 climate

Pope Cancels Trip to Dubai for UN Climate Conference on Doctors' Orders after Getting the Flu

Pope Cancels Trip to Dubai for UN Climate Conference on Doctors' Orders after Getting the Flu

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 02:00 PM EST

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis canceled his trip to Dubai for the U.N. climate conference on doctors’ orders Tuesday, even though he is recovering from the flu and lung inflammation, the Vatican said.

The announcement marked the second time the pope’s frail health had forced the cancellation of a foreign trip: He had to postpone a planned trip to Congo and South Sudan in 2022 because of knee inflammation, though he was able to make the trip earlier this year.

Francis revealed Sunday that he had lung inflammation but said he still planned to go to Dubai to address the COP28 climate change conference.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis was improving from the flu and inflammation of his respiratory tract that forced him to cancel his audiences Saturday. But "the doctors have asked the pope not to make the trip planned for the coming days to Dubai.

"Pope Francis accepted the doctors’ request with great regret and the trip is therefore canceled," he added.

Francis, who turns 87 next month, had part of one lung removed as a young man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pope Francis canceled his trip to Dubai for the U.N. climate conference on doctors' orders Tuesday, even though he is recovering from the flu and lung inflammation, the Vatican said.The announcement marked the second time the pope's frail health had forced the cancellation...
Pope cancels trip health COP28 climate
181
2023-00-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved