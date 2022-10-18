×
Gallup Poll: Most Ukrainians Want to Fight Until Victory

soldiers train on an armored fighting vehicle
Ukrainian soldiers train on a U.S.-supplied MaxxPro MRAP Navistar mine resistant armored fighting vehicle in Nyzhche Solone, Kharkiv oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 17. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 October 2022 08:35 AM EDT

Seventy percent of Ukrainians say they are resolved to keep fighting until their country defeats Russia, according to a new Gallup poll.

The survey, conducted in early September, found that just 26% say they are in favor of negotiating to end the war with Russia as soon as possible.

Here is how the poll, released on Tuesday, breaks down:

  • 76% of Ukrainian men say their nation should continue the battle with Russia until the war is won, compared to 64% of women.
  • 83% of those living in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv support continuing the fight until their nation wins the war, compared to 82% living in the western area, 78% living the central area, and 75% living in the south.
  • 91% who back the war say they define victory as retaking all of the territory seized by Russia, including Crimea.

The poll was conducted Sept. 2-11 across all regions of Ukraine.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


