NBC Poll: Just 8 Percent Say Trump Favors Ukraine Over Russia

The number of Americans who said they believe President Donald Trump favors Ukraine in its defense against invading Russian troops is in the single digits, according to an NBC poll.

When it comes to President Trump's sympathies in the Ukraine-Russia war, only 8% said they believe he favors Ukraine. Of the poll's 1,000 respondents, 49% said Trump is siding with Russia, with 40% opining that he's not siding with either nation. Only 3% said they aren't sure either way.

When asked their personal view on the conflict, 61% said they're more supportive of Ukraine than Russia. Only 2% back Russia; 35% said they don't favor either country, with 2% unsure.

As a sidebar question to reveal more about the respondents, the poll asked if they consider themselves "a supporter of the MAGA movement." Thirty-six percent said yes and 61% said that doesn't apply to them.

Trump has been under fire from political opponents who say his actions and words show he has been ignoring Ukraine in the attempts to reach a ceasefire.

The margin of error for the 1,000 interviews among registered voters is +/- 3.10%