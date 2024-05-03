Harvard Poll: 8 in 10 Support Israel in Hamas War

Anyone who watches the evening news or cable news outlets in the United States might conclude that Americans have turned against the Jewish state and back Hamas instead.

But a new Harvard/Harris poll makes it clear that such a conclusion would be wildly inaccurate.

The truth is that the vast majority of Americans are continuing to stand with Israel despite the vicious and relentless assault by those in the so-called "mainstream media," radicals on college campuses, and radically left-wing "progressive" Members of Congress against Israel and its conduct in the war in the Gaza Strip.

The poll, conducted in late April, found that fully 80% of Americans say they support Israel in its war with Hamas.

Almost 7 in 10 Americans believe that Israel is acting morally in its fight against Hamas.

Specifically, the poll found that 67% think Israel is actively trying to avoid civilian casualties in the fighting.

What's more, 56% of Americans support the $26 billion aid package that Congress just passed and President Joe Biden just signed that provides arms and ammunition for Israel on an emergency basis, as well as humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

Today marks 209 days since Oct. 7, the day that the Hamas terrorist organization invaded Israel communities bordering the Gaza Strip, murdering some 1,200 innocent men, women and children, beheading some and burning some Israeli famines to death in their homes.

That day, Hamas also kidnapped 253 Israelis and foreign workers, dragging them into terror tunnels underneath Gaza, raping women and brutally torturing and sexually assaulting others.

The Harvard CAPS Harris poll was conducted on April 24-25, 2024 among 1,961 register American voters.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.