WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: polish jets | russia | baltic sea

Polish Jets Intercepted Russian Aircraft Over Baltic Sea

Thursday, 30 October 2025 07:57 AM EDT

Polish MiG-29 fighter aircraft intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea on Thursday in the second such incident this week, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Poland's army said on Wednesday that Polish jets had intercepted a Russian aircraft flying a reconnaissance mission in international airspace over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off.

"Today MiG-29s intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, describing it as just like the incident on Tuesday.

He gave no further details.

Countries on NATO's eastern flank have been on high alert for potential airspace incursions since September when three Russian military jets violated Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes, days after more than 20 Russian drones had entered Polish airspace. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Polish MiG-29 fighter aircraft intercepted a Russian reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea on Thursday in the second such incident this week, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
polish jets, russia, baltic sea
130
2025-57-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved