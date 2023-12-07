×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: poland walesa covid hospital

Former Polish President Lech Walesa, 80, Says he Is Better but Remains Hospitalized with COVID-19

Former Polish President Lech Walesa, 80, Says he Is Better but Remains Hospitalized with COVID-19

Thursday, 07 December 2023 04:01 AM EST

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lech Walesa, Poland's 80-year-old former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, said Thursday that he is improving after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

A post on Walesa’s Facebook page shows him lying on a hospital bed with his thumbs raised and a brief caption saying he believes he is going to pull through once again.

The former anti-communist dissident has faced multiple health scares in past years. He has diabetes and a heart condition that requires him to use a pacemaker.

Two days earlier, a photo posted on Facebook showed him on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on, with a caption saying “I have been hit by Covid.” His aide, Marek Kaczmar, told Polish media then that Walesa was seriously ill but was receiving good care in a hospital in Gdansk, the Baltic port city where he lives.

It’s Walesa’s second bout of COVID-19.

Starting in 1980, Walesa spearheaded Poland’s pro-democracy Solidarity movement that nine years later led to the peaceful ouster of communism from Poland and inspired other countries to shed Moscow’s domination.

In 1983 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1990-95 he served as democratic Poland’s first popularly elected president.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Lech Walesa, Poland's 80yearold former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner, said Thursday that he is improving after being hospitalized with COVID19.A post on Walesa's Facebook page shows him lying on a hospital bed with his thumbs raised and a brief caption saying he...
poland walesa covid hospital
198
2023-01-07
Thursday, 07 December 2023 04:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved