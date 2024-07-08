WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine's Zelenskyy to Meet Polish PM Tusk in Warsaw, Sign Security Pact

Monday, 08 July 2024 07:21 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Warsaw on Monday and was set to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, his office said via Telegram messaging app.

The two leaders plan to sign an agreement on security cooperation and discuss their expectations ahead of a NATO summit in Washington.

Zelenskyy and Tusk will also talk about Poland's participation in the restoration of Ukraine, trade development and humanitarian cooperation, the president's office said.

Monday, 08 July 2024 07:21 AM
