Polish Ambassador: Don't Let Putin Save Face, Keep Territory

Poland's ambassador says European leaders urging Ukraine to surrender its Donetsk or Lugansk regions to Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow him to "save face" should agree to give up sections of their lands.

"It seems to me that Russia very consciously and purposefully created such a situation when the allies will put pressure on us in order to make concessions," Bartosz Cichocki said in an interview with Ukrinform, the Ukrainian National News Agency.

"Because what is Donetsk or Lugansk region to them? Opinions have been voiced that it is necessary to save someone's face. So let them give up their Brandenburg, or the Pyrenees."

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italian TV that France's President Emmanuel Macron had suggested that Ukraine cede some of its lands to Putin to "save face" with him.

He said that Macron had tried to mediate with Putin, but was not successful.

"[He said] I should offer some things related to concessions on our sovereignty in order to save Putin's face," said Zelenskyy. "It seems to me that this is not very correct."

Ukraine has rebuked Macron for his calls not to "humiliate Russia," which Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said will "only humiliate France."

Macron's continued push to keep talks open with Putin has been criticized by eastern and Baltic partners, but the French president insisted in an interview that Russia must not be humiliated so that one day "we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means. I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power."

Poland's ambassador further commented that his country will stand behind Ukraine until it wins over Russia, and will push allies for continued, long-term support.

However, he said that in many Western capitals, governments do not want to hear the leaders of Eastern European countries, but want to "get along" with Russia's leadership.