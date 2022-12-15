×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Poland | Ukraine | Police Explosion

Gift from Ukraine Explodes at Polish Police Headquarters

Thursday, 15 December 2022 09:01 AM EST

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A gift that a Polish police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw, causing the commander and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries, the Polish Interior Ministry said Thursday.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday morning at 7:50 a.m., the ministry said. It did not specify what object the Polish commander received as a present during the working visit to Ukraine.

The commander met with leaders of the Ukrainian Police and Emergency Situations Service on Sunday and Monday, the ministry said.

Following the explosion, "the Polish side has asked the Ukrainian side to provide relevant explanations,” it said.

It added that the police commander has been in a hospital since Wednesday for observation, while the civilian employee did not require hospitalization.

Poland is an ally of Ukraine and has been offering it different forms of support since Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Poland has sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and accepted large numbers of refugees.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A gift that a Polish police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw, causing the commander and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries, the Polish Interior Ministry said Thursday.The explosion occurred on Wednesday...
Poland,Ukraine,Police Explosion
168
2022-01-15
Thursday, 15 December 2022 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved