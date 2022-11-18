×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Poland | Ukraine | Missile

Ukraine Experts Join Probe of Fatal Missile Blast in Poland

police officers stop cars after a missile strike in poland
Police officers stop cars near where a missile strike killed two people in eastern Poland this week. (Getty Images)

Friday, 18 November 2022 11:13 AM EST

Experts from Ukraine joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the Polish village of Przewodow where the missile landed Tuesday. The village is located about four miles from Poland's border with Ukraine.

"We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do," Kuleba tweeted. "I am grateful to the Polish side for granting them access."

Polish media reported seeing officials in Ukraine uniforms arriving at the site mid-day Friday.

Two workers were killed Tuesday when a Russian-made projectile hit the grain-drying facility. Ukraine came under a heavy Russian bombardment that day.

NATO and Poland's leaders have said the missile most likely came from a Ukrainian air defense system that fired in response to Russia's attack. Ukrainian authorities initially said the missile was not theirs and asked to join the probe.

U.S. and Polish experts have been working at the site all week to establish the source and circumstances of the missile's launch. Poland's officials say there are camera recordings of the events leading up to the blast but they remain classified.

State funerals for the two men who died are expected over the weekend.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Experts from Ukraine joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week.
Poland, Ukraine, Missile
220
2022-13-18
Friday, 18 November 2022 11:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved