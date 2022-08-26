×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Poland | South Korea | Weapons

Poland and South Korea to Seal $5.8 Billion Military Deal

Friday, 26 August 2022 09:01 AM EDT

MORAG, Poland (AP) — Poland is scheduled to seal a deal with South Korea on Friday for the purchase of some $5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition as the European country steps up its defense and deterrence capabilities in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who is also his country's defense minister, and the head of South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Eom Dong-hwan, are expected to sign the contracts at a military base in the northern Poland town of Morag.

Poland’s conservative government, in power since 2015, has worked to strengthen the country's armed forces in response to neighboring Russia’s policies and actions.

Poland, like other European nations and the United States, has sent military equipment to Ukraine during the 6-month war. The Polish government is seeking to replace some of the equipment it shared with new acquisitions, including U.S.-made Abrams tanks.

Under the deal with South Korea, Poland is purchasing 180 K2 Black Panther tanks, made by Hyundai Rotem and worth some $3.4 billion, along with 212 K9 Thunder howitzers made by Hanhwa Defense, worth some $2.4 billion. The deal includes training, logistics and ammunition.

“The ordered equipment constitutes a real strengthening of Poland's deterrence and defense potential,” Poland's Defense Ministry said.

Some of the items are expected to arrive this, and all by the end of 2025.

Poland and South Korea also plan to sign an agreement this year for the purchase of 12 FA-50 planes, a light training and combat aircraft made by Korea Aerospace jointly with Lockheed Martin, according to Blaszczak.

Poland is seeking a technology transfer so it can launch production domestically.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Poland is scheduled to seal a deal with South Korea on Friday for the purchase of some $5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition as the European country steps up its defense and deterrence capabilities in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine. Polish Deputy Prime...
Poland,South Korea,Weapons
276
2022-01-26
Friday, 26 August 2022 09:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved