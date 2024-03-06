×
A Polish Soldier Injured During a Training Exercise Has Died, Raising the Death Toll to 2

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 02:01 PM EST

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish soldier seriously injured during a training exercise has died, raising the death toll to two, military authorities said Wednesday.

A military tracked vehicle ran over two soldiers, killing one and injuring the other during a drill at a test range in Drawsko Pomorskie, in northwestern Poland, on Tuesday. The injured soldier was airlifted to a hospital.

The 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade, which both soldiers belonged to, said the injured soldier died at a hospital in the city of Szczecin on Wednesday.

Officials said the deaths were unrelated to NATO exercises taking place in Poland.

