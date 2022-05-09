×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: poland | russian ambassador | protesters | red paint | warsaw
Sergey Andreev covered in red paint
Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev (AP)

Russian Ambassador to Poland Hit with Red Paint

Monday, 09 May 2022 07:01 AM

Protesters threw red paint on the Russian ambassador on Monday as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery to lay flowers, where a group of activists opposed to Russia's war in Ukraine were waiting for him.

Video footage shows red paint being thrown from behind Andreev before a protester standing beside him throws a big blob of it in his face.

The protesters prevented the ambassador and other members of a Russian delegation from laying their flowers at the cemetery.

The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted "fascist" at him, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with blood, symbolizing the Ukrainian victims of Russia's war. Other men in his entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.

Police arrived at the scene to help the ambassador and other members of his delegation get away.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Protesters threw red paint on the Russian ambassador on Monday as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
poland, russian ambassador, protesters, red paint, warsaw
163
2022-01-09
Monday, 09 May 2022 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved