Russian Ambassador to Poland Hit with Red Paint

Protesters threw red paint on the Russian ambassador on Monday as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw, Poland, to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.

Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery to lay flowers, where a group of activists opposed to Russia's war in Ukraine were waiting for him.

Video footage shows red paint being thrown from behind Andreev before a protester standing beside him throws a big blob of it in his face.

The protesters prevented the ambassador and other members of a Russian delegation from laying their flowers at the cemetery.

The protesters carried Ukrainian flags and chanted "fascist" at him, while some were dressed in white sheets smeared with blood, symbolizing the Ukrainian victims of Russia's war. Other men in his entourage were also seen splattered with what appeared to be red paint.

Police arrived at the scene to help the ambassador and other members of his delegation get away.