WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: poland | russia | railway | sabotage

Poland: Russian Intelligence Likely Behind Railway Sabotage

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 08:00 AM EST

Everything points to Russian intelligence services commissioning sabotage on Polish railways that damaged a track on a route to Ukraine over the weekend, a spokesperson for Poland's special services minister said on Tuesday.

The comments were the first in which an official from Poland's security services has made public suspicions that Russia was behind the explosion, which Prime Minister Donald Tusk called an "unprecedented act of sabotage."

Asked about the investigation into the incident, spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski told journalists that authorities were "securing evidence, gathering information, and verifying the information they've gathered so far."

"You are aware that those who commissioned (the sabotage) — and everything indicates that these are Russian intelligence services — would very much like to know in which direction the proceedings conducted by the police and internal security agencies are heading," he said.

The government held an extraordinary meeting of its National Security Committee on Tuesday morning with the participation of military commanders, heads of services and a representative of the president to discuss the suspected attack.

The special services minister's remit includes intelligence, counterintelligence and anti-corruption. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Everything points to Russian intelligence services commissioning sabotage on Polish railways that damaged a track on a route to Ukraine over the weekend, a spokesperson for Poland's special services minister said on Tuesday.
poland, russia, railway, sabotage
179
2025-00-18
Tuesday, 18 November 2025 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved