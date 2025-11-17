WATCH TV LIVE

Polish PM: Explosion on Railway Track Caused by Sabotage

Monday, 17 November 2025 07:00 AM EST

An explosion that destroyed a railway track on the Warsaw-Lublin route on Sunday was caused by an act of sabotage, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday.

"The explosion of an explosive device destroyed the railway track," Tusk wrote on social media platform X.

"Emergency services and the prosecutor's office are working at the scene. On the same route, closer to Lublin, damage has also been identified," he said.

Local police said on Sunday that a train driver had reported damage on the railway line in central Poland.

Warsaw has said in the past that its role as a hub for aid to Ukraine in the Russian war makes it a target for acts of sabotage. Moscow has repeatedly denied any such actions.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


