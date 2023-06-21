×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: poland politics kaczynski deputy prime minister

Poland's Conservative Ruling Party Leader Kaczynski Is Joining the Government as the Deputy Premier

Poland's Conservative Ruling Party Leader Kaczynski Is Joining the Government as the Deputy Premier

Wednesday, 21 June 2023 06:00 AM EDT

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's powerful conservative ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is reentering the government on Wednesday as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet, a move that gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election this fall.

Kaczynski is the head of Law and Justice, the party that has governed Poland since 2015. It is widely believed in Poland that he decides most of the government's policies and appointments, guiding the country in his position as party leader.

He has previously served as deputy prime minister with a focus on security issues. He announced exactly a year ago that he was resigning from that position.

This time, he will become the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the government spokesman Piotr Mueller told the Polish news agency PAP.

So far, there had been four deputy prime ministers in the Cabinet.

“The other deputy prime ministers have resigned from the functions of deputy prime ministers and will remain ministers,” Mueller said.

President Andrzej Duda is scheduled to hold a ceremony later Wednesday to confirm the government changes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Poland's powerful conservative ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, is reentering the government on Wednesday as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet, a move that gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election this...
poland politics kaczynski deputy prime minister
189
2023-00-21
Wednesday, 21 June 2023 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved