Poland Invokes NATO Article 4 as Russia's Deliberate Drone Strike Threatens War

At least 19 Russian military drones, some launched from Belarus, entered Polish airspace during a large-scale assault on Ukraine over the past two days, according to Polish and NATO officials. The incursion, described by Warsaw as a deliberate act, has raised concerns about the potential escalation of the war into NATO territory.

Polish and allied aircraft responded quickly. Several of the drones were intercepted by Polish F-16s, supported by Dutch F-35s, Italian AWACS surveillance planes, and NATO aerial refueling units. At least eight drones were shot down.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the incident as a "large-scale provocation" and the most serious threat to European security since World War II. In response, Poland invoked Article 4 of the NATO Treaty, which provides for urgent consultations among member states when a nation's territorial integrity or security is threatened.

NATO emphasized that Article 4 consultations do not automatically trigger military action under Article 5, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all.

Poland's military issued alerts across eastern regions including Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lublin, mobilizing air and ground defenses and urging civilians to remain indoors. NATO also scrambled jets and coordinated closely with Polish forces. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the drone penetration "absolutely reckless" while reaffirming NATO's commitment to collective defense.

European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, described the incident as unprecedented and called for additional pressure on Moscow and stronger air defense systems across the continent. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the episode sets an "extremely dangerous precedent" and urged NATO to take decisive action.

In Washington, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., a member of the House Armed Services Committee, issued a statement calling the drone strike "an act of war" and urged the administration to impose new sanctions on Russia while expanding military support for Ukraine.

While NATO allies broadly agreed the breach was not accidental, leaders stressed the alliance's immediate response would remain diplomatic. Analysts say the scale and coordination of the drone incursion appeared to test NATO's defenses, while Poland's robust military reaction, backed by allied forces, was intended to demonstrate resolve.