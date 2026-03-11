WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: poland | investigation | epstein | human trafficking

Poland Starts Human Trafficking Probe Into Epstein Ring

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 08:15 AM EDT

Polish prosecutors said Wednesday they were investigating human trafficking tied to Jeffrey Epstein they suspect took place in the country.

The National Prosecutor's Office said it was looking into whether women — including minors — were recruited in Poland "by misleading them as to the true nature of prospective employment abroad."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said last month that officials were looking into possible links between the late sex offender and Russian intelligence, as well as any ties the disgraced financier had to Poland.

Shortly after, justice minister Waldemar Zurek said the secret service, prosecutors, and police were teaming up to investigate Polish accomplices in Epstein's circle.

Prosecutors said they suspected perpetrators of "arranging the transport (of victims) outside the borders of the Republic of Poland and transferring them to other persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation."

Poland has also submitted requests for help with the investigation to two as yet unnamed European countries.

Human trafficking is punishable by up to 20 years in prison in Poland.

© AFP 2026


