×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | poland | espionage | intelligence officers | expel
A man waves the Ukrainian and Polish flag during a demonstration
A man waves the Ukrainian and Polish flag during a demonstration in front of a building housing Russian diplomats in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, March 13. (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland Seeks Expulsion of 45 Russians Suspected of Spying

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 07:27 AM

Poland has identified 45 Russian intelligence officers using diplomatic status as cover to stay in the country and authorities are seeking to expel them, officials said Wednesday.

Poland's Internal Security Agency said it was asking the Foreign Ministry to urgently expel the Russians, who were described as a danger to Poland's security.

"Due to Russia's policy towards the Republic of Poland and its allies, as well as taking into account Russian aggression against Ukraine, the head of the agency requests the expulsion of the indicated persons from the territory of the Republic of Poland," said Stanislaw Zaryn, the state security spokesman.

The agency also said that it detained a Polish citizen on suspicions of espionage for the Russian secret services. The suspect worked in Warsaw's registry office and had access to city archives.

"Given the nature of documents kept by those units, the activity of the suspect posed a threat to both internal and external security of Poland," the agency said in a statement.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Poland has identified 45 Russian intelligence officers using diplomatic status as cover to stay in the country and authorities are seeking to expel them, officials said Wednesday.
poland, espionage, intelligence officers, expel
164
2022-27-23
Wednesday, 23 March 2022 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved