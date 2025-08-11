Poland's Tusk: Fear and Hope Before Trump-Putin Talks

Poland's prime minister said on Monday he felt a mixture of fear and hope ahead of a Russia-U.S. summit on the war in Ukraine this week, but added that Washington had pledged to consult its European partners before the talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, and Kyiv fears that the two leaders may try to dictate terms for ending the 3-1/2-year war.

"The American side has promised that it will consult with European partners on its position before the meeting in Alaska," Donald Tusk told a news conference.

"I will wait ... for the effects of the meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin - I have many fears and a lot of hope."

He said that Trump's recent comments on the war in Ukraine could give the impression the U.S. president was increasingly understanding Ukrainian and European arguments regarding the conflict, but that he was not 100% sure that this position would be lasting.

French, Italian, German, Polish, British, Finnish, and European Commission leaders on Saturday welcomed Trump's efforts to try to end the war, but emphasized the need to pressure Russia and provide security guarantees for Kyiv.

Tusk said that the joint statement from European leaders showed that they were united in their approach to Ukraine peace talks, adding that Kyiv must be involved in any such discussions.

"For Poland and our partners, it is clear that state borders cannot be changed by force," he said. "Russia's war with Ukraine must not bring benefits to the aggressor."