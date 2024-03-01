×
Car Strikes Crowd at Tram Stop in Poland, Injuring at Least 19, Driver Arrested

Friday, 01 March 2024 12:00 PM EST

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A car struck a crowd of people waiting at a tram stop Friday in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin, injuring at least 19 people, and then collided with three other vehicles as the driver tried to flee the scene, local police said.

The injured included three children, Szczecin police spokesman Paweł Pankau said. Two people were reported to be in critical condition.

The collision occurred at a busy intersection at the start of the rush hour, at around 4 p.m. local time.

Police said the Polish driver, a 33-year-old resident of Szczecin, fled but he was arrested soon after.

Pankau said there was no suspicion of terrorism. He didn't provide further details.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


