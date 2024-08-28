WATCH TV LIVE

Poland to Increase Its Spending on Defense in 2025 to a Record High

Wednesday, 28 August 2024 10:00 AM EDT

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says the 2025 state budget will include record-high spending on defense.

Tusk on Wednesday presented the main points of next year’s budget, which he described as “generous” and supporting further economic growth.

Tusk said some 186 billion zlotys ($48.5 billion) will be spent next year on increasing the defense of the nation, which borders war-torn Ukraine and where security concerns are high.

“It is a great effort but there is no turning back from it,” Tusk said at a news conference.

He said the amount was a significant increase from defense spending in 2024, which accounts for over 4% of Poland’s GDP. Poland is a leader in NATO and in the European Union in defense spending.

Deputy Defense Minister Stanislaw Wziatek told Polish media that spending on defense next year will reach 4.7% of GDP.

Poland, which supports Ukraine's struggle against Russia's invasion, is making large purchases of military equipment, including from the U.S. and South Korea.

Poland's economic growth is expected to be 3.9% next year.

