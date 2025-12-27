WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: poland | airports | ukraine | russia | airstrikes

Poland Reopens Airports Following Russian Strikes on Ukraine

Saturday, 27 December 2025 11:00 AM EST

Rzeszow and Lublin airports in southeastern Poland reopened Saturday after fighter jet operations ended following Russian strikes on Ukraine, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said on X.

PANSA had ‍earlier announced the temporary closure of the airports due to military aircraft activity in the area.

The Operational Command ⁠of the Polish Armed Forces said Polish and allied jets had completed their operations and reported ⁠no ​violations ‍of Polish airspace. 

2025-00-27
Saturday, 27 December 2025 11:00 AM
