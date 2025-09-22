Poland Will Shoot Down Objects in Clear-Cut Airspace Violations

NATO member Poland will not hesitate to shoot down objects that violate its airspace and pose a threat, but will take a more cautious approach to situations that are less clear-cut, the prime minister said on Monday.

Estonia said three Russian fighter jets violated its airspace on Friday, adding to a sense among NATO leaders that Moscow is testing the alliance's readiness and resolve, with some urging a firm response. The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Monday to discuss the incident.

Russia said on Monday the claim its jets violated Estonian airspace was false and designed to stir up tension.

The alleged incursion over Estonia came after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on the night of Sept. 9-10. Poland also said on Friday two Russian fighter jets violated the safety zone of the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea.

"We will take the decision to shoot down flying objects when they violate our territory and fly over Poland - there is absolutely no discussion about that," Donald Tusk told a news conference.

"When we're dealing with situations that aren't entirely clear, such as the recent flight of Russian fighter jets over the Petrobaltic platform - but without any violation, because these aren't our territorial waters - you really need to think twice before deciding on actions that could trigger a very acute phase of conflict," he added.

Tusk said that he would also need to be certain that Poland would not be alone if a conflict started to escalate.

"I also need to be absolutely certain... that all allies will treat this in exactly the same way as we do," he said.