Tags: philippines rizal boat overturns typhoon doksuri

Wind-tossed Boat with Dozens of People aboard Overturns in Philippines, Search and Rescue Underway

Thursday, 27 July 2023 07:00 AM EDT

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine passenger boat carrying dozens of people, including children, overturned Thursday after being lashed by strong wind in a town southeast of Manila and search and rescue efforts were underway, the Coast Guard said.

The MBCA Aya capsized when its passengers moved to one side of the boat when it was battered by fierce wind about 46 meters (151 feet) from Kalinawan village in Binangonan town in Rizal province, the coast guard said.

The Coast Guard said it was trying to validate social media reports of dozens of passengers being rescued or drowning.

Typhoon Doksuri moved on Thursday after battering the northern Philippines and enhancing seasonal monsoon rains in a large swath of the archipelago. At least nine people were killed, mostly due to landslides, flooding and toppled trees and thousands were displaced, disaster response officials said.

Sea travel was suspended in many ports during Doksuri's onslaught from Tuesday to Wednesday, stranding thousands of passengers and cargo trucks. The no-sail orders were gradually lifted Thursday as weather improved in many areas.

At least four northern provinces, however, remained under cyclone wind alert. Rains continued to swamp several towns and cities farther south, including in the densely populated capital region, metropolitan Manila, which lies to the west of Rizal province.

