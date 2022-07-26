×
7.3 Earthquake Shakes Northern Philippines, Felt in Capital

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 09:51 PM EDT

A strong earthquake shook the northern Philippines including the crowded capital region Wednesday morning. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

The 7.3 magnitude quake was centered around Abra province, a mountainous area in the north, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

People ran out of buildings as the ground shook in Manila.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


