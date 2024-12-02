Impeachment Complaint Filed against Philippine Vice President Duterte after She Threatened President

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An impeachment complaint was filed Monday against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, who is facing a legal storm over a death threat she made against the president, the alleged misuse of government funds by her office and other criminal accusations.

The impeachment bid filed by several prominent opponents and activists in the House of Representatives accuses Duterte of violating the country’s Constitution, massive corruption and other “high crimes,” including the death threats she made against the president, his wife and the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The vice president's legal troubles have unfolded in the backdrop of her increasingly bitter political feud with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his allies. She said in online news conference on Nov. 23 that she has contracted an assassin to kill Marcos, his wife and Speaker Martin Romualdez if she were killed, a threat she warned was not a joke.

She later said she was not threatening him but was expressing concern for her own safety.