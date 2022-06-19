×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: petro | colombia | president | election | leftist
Gustavo Petro won Colombia's presidential election (Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)
Leftist Former Rebel Wins Colombia's Presidential Election

Leftist Former Rebel Wins Colombia's Presidential Election

Sunday, 19 June 2022 08:47 PM

Former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly won a runoff election over a political outsider millionaire Sunday, ushering in a new era of politics for Colombia by becoming the country's first leftist president.

Petro, a senator in his third attempt to win the presidency, got 50.47% of the votes, while real estate magnate Rodolfo Hernández had 47.27%, with almost all ballots counted, according to results released by election authorities.

Petro's victory underlined a drastic change in presidential politics for a country that has long marginalized the left for its perceived association with the armed conflict.

"Today is a day of celebration for the people. Let them celebrate the first popular victory," Petro tweeted. "May so many sufferings be cushioned in the joy that today floods the heart of the Homeland."

Petro was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.

At his headquarters in the capital city of Bogota, a message on a screen read, "Gracias Colombia," or "Thank you Colombia."

Outgoing conservative President Iván Duque congratulated Petro shortly after results were announced, and Hernández quickly conceded his defeat.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Leftist former rebel Gustavo Petro wins narrow victory in Colombia's presidential election, edging out millionaire.
petro, colombia, president, election, leftist
190
2022-47-19
Sunday, 19 June 2022 08:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved