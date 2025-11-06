WATCH TV LIVE

Hegseth: 3 Dead in Another Drug Boat Strike

Thursday, 06 November 2025 10:44 PM EST

The U.S. military killed three men in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in international waters in the Caribbean on Thursday, War Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

Hegseth said in a post on X that the vessel was operated by a "Designated Terrorist Organization" but provided no further evidence.

His post included a 20-second video clip, marked unclassified, of a boat in the water that gets struck by a munition and explodes.

The military action was the latest of more than a dozen U.S. strikes since September on vessels near the Venezuelan coast and, more recently, in the eastern Pacific Ocean, that have killed more than 60 people.

