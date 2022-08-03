×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Peru | Prime Minister

Prime Minister Resigns, Adding to Political Turmoil in Peru

Prime Minister Resigns, Adding to Political Turmoil in Peru

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 07:00 PM EDT

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's prime minister announced his resignation Wednesday, adding to political uncertainty in the South American nation as President Pedro Castillo faces several criminal investigations after only a year in office.

In a letter to the president posted on his Twitter account, Aníbal Torres said he was giving up the post “for personal reasons.”

Castillo, who under the law can accept or reject the resignation, made no comment.

Torres was Castillo’s fourth prime minister, having taken the post in February. Previously, he had been justice minister since Castillo took office July 28, 2021.

Castillo was a rural teacher before he shocked Peru's political elite by winning election as president campaigning on promises to improve education, health care and other services. But the political neophyte's first year has seen near constant turmoil, with Cabinet members changing multiple times and Castillo staving off two impeachment attempts.

The president also has five investigations pending against him, including some involving claims of corruption and one for the alleged plagiarism of his master’s thesis.

Torres, who said he wanted to return to university teaching, has been a strong defender of Castillo. He has criticized the press and said those attacking the president “belong to the upper class, the right and the ultra-right.” He said those who are accusing the president are “the real thieves, who have stolen billions” from Peru.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Peru's prime minister announced his resignation Wednesday, adding to political uncertainty in the South American nation as President Pedro Castillo faces several criminal investigations after only a year in office.In a letter to the president posted on his Twitter account,...
Peru,Prime Minister
227
2022-00-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved