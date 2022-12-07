×
Peru's President Dissolves Congress Ahead of 3rd Removal Try

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 01:01 PM EST

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation's Congress on Wednesday and called for new legislative elections, beating lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to debate a third attempt to remove him from office.

Castillo also installed a new emergency government, and called in a televised address for the next round of lawmakers to develop a new constitution for the Andean nation.

Meanwhile, he said he would rule by decree, and ordered a nightly curfew starting Wednesday night.

Castillo also announced that he'll reorganize the judiciary, police and the nation's constitutional court.

