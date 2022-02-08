×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Peru | Politics

Peru's President Swears in His 4th Cabinet Half a Year

Peru's President Swears in His 4th Cabinet Half a Year

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 10:01 PM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo swore in the fourth Cabinet of his half year in office Tuesday amid criticism for his poor previous choices for ministers and even calls by his rivals to step down.

His third Cabinet lasted just three days and was led by Héctor Valer, who resigned following revelations that he once faced domestic violence allegations.

Castillo named Aníbal Torres, his former justice minister, as the new prime minister to replace Valer. Torres has been in favor of sending former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) to a common prison to serve out his 25-year sentence instead of his current special prison. Fujimori is the father of Castillo's rival, former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori.

Amid an environmental disaster in Peru's capital following the mid-January spill of 11,900 barrels of oil into the Pacific Ocean, Castillo named nuclear physicist Modesto Montoya as environment minister, replacing an inexperienced geography teacher from a Lima school.

And Peru's president named Hernán Condori, a doctor with experience in Amazon Indigenous territories, as his health minister amid a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

He left Economy Minister Oscar Graham and Foreign Minister César Landa in their posts.

Castillo took office on July 28, 2021. His struggles this week have only added to earlier doubts raised about the political neophyte’s ability to lead a nation.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo swore in the fourth Cabinet of his half year in office Tuesday amid criticism for his poor previous choices for ministers and even calls by his rivals to step down.His third Cabinet lasted just three days and was led by Héctor Valer, who...
Peru,Politics
223
2022-01-08
Tuesday, 08 February 2022 10:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved