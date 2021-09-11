×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Peru | Obit | Abimael Guzmán

Peru: Abimael Guzmán, Head of Shining Path Insurgency, Dies

Saturday, 11 September 2021 12:01 PM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency in Peru, died on Saturday in a military hospital after an illness, the Peruvian government said.

Guzmán, 86, died at 6:40 a.m. after suffering from an infection, Justice Minister Aníbal Torres said.

Guzman, a former philosophy professor, launched an insurgency against the state in 1980 and presided over numerous car bombings and assassinations in the years that followed. He was captured in 1992 and sentenced in life in prison for terrorism and other crimes.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency in Peru, died on Saturday in a military hospital after an illness, the Peruvian government said. Guzmán, 86, died at 6:40 a.m. after suffering from an infection, Justice Minister Aníbal Torres said. Guzman, a...
Peru,Obit,Abimael Guzmán
87
2021-01-11
Saturday, 11 September 2021 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved