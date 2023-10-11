Pentagon Warns About Iran Proxy Chaos

The Pentagon, cautioning about Iranian proxy groups in Iraq, Syria, and the Persian Gulf exploiting regional instability, warned against further attacks.

An anonymous U.S. official observed, "that presents an opportunity," Politico reported Wednesday.

Army Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael, spokesperson for the American military operation against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, stressed vigilance against "malign actors" looking to capitalize on the chaos.

"We will not let nefarious actors pull us into engagements that detract from our mission," Carmichael told Politico.

He did not mention Iran by name but said, "Make no mistake, we reserve our inherent right to self-defense whenever faced with threats that place our forces in harm's way."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, also without naming Iran, warned against "external actors" attempting to exacerbate the situation.

"For any country, or any organization, or anyone thinking about trying to take advantage of the agonies in Israel, to try to widen this conflict or try to steal more blood. We have just one word: Don't," Austin said at a news conference in Brussels, according to Politico.

President Joe Biden strongly condemned Hamas, drawing parallels to ISIS' brutality.

"The brutality of Hamas — this bloodthirstiness — brings to mind the worst — the worst rampages of ISIS," Biden said Tuesday. "This is terrorism."

The White House denounced the attacks and vowed to provide further aid to Israel but disavowed putting American boots on the ground.

To safeguard U.S. forces, the Pentagon dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean, additional fighter aircraft were sent to the Middle East, and a potential second carrier deployment is being considered.

These forces stand ready to counter Iranian or proxy attacks.

Although Iranian proxy groups have ceased attacks on U.S. troops recently, they remain on high alert because of Turkish airstrikes targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), seen as terrorists by Turkey. In response to a terrorist attack in Ankara attributed to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, Turkey has initiated an air campaign targeting Kurdish forces in Syria and Iraq over the past few weeks.

U.S. forces recently downed a Turkish drone that threatened U.S. positions in northeast Syria.

However, senior-level engagement led to "a better understanding of the need to deconflict and not come into contact," a third Pentagon official said, according to Politico. "They will try to avoid killing U.S. troops but are willing to risk injuries."

Gen. Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the SDF, told Politico the Turkish airstrikes in northeast Syria have led to "chaos." This turbulence has allowed ISIS to initiate fresh terrorist attacks.

Abdi emphasized that ISIS directly threatens the joint patrols conducted by the U.S. and SDF in the region, exacerbating the security challenges in the area.

"These attacks hinder counterterrorism efforts and regional security threats, demanding international condemnation and immediate action to counter them," Mazloum said.