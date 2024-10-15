WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pentagon | anti-missile | israel

US: Anti-Missile System in Israel Operational Soon

Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:07 AM EDT

The Pentagon said components for an advanced anti-missile system began arriving in Israel on Monday and that it will soon be fully operational, according to a statement Tuesday.

"Over the coming days, additional U.S. military personnel and THAAD battery components will continue to arrive in Israel," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said.

"The battery will be fully operational capable in the near future, but for operations security reasons we will not discuss timelines."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Pentagon said components for an advanced anti-missile system began arriving in Israel on Monday and that it will soon be fully operational, according to a statement Tuesday.
pentagon, anti-missile, israel
74
2024-07-15
Tuesday, 15 October 2024 10:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved