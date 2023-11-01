US Deliberates Peacekeepers in Gaza After War

U.S. officials have discussed establishing a multinational peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip, excluding American troops, after Israel destroys Hamas.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin of Maryland confirmed that some of the talks occurred to Politico one day after Bloomberg first reported on them.

The discussions “are very preliminary and fragile,” Van Hollen said, adding that he believes it will be “important to have some kind of multinational force in Gaza as a transition to whatever comes next.”

Bloomberg said the anonymous sources it talked to said Israel was part of the discussions.

In addition, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson reportedly told the outlet that sending U.S. troops to Gaza was “not something that’s being considered or is under discussion.”

Blumenthal largely parroted Watson and the Bloomberg story. He recalled that talks of a force, potentially including Saudi Arabian forces, occurred during his trip with other U.S. senators to Israel last month.

“There certainly has been discussion with the Saudi[s] about their being part of some international peacekeeping force if only to provide resources, and ... supporting Palestinian leadership and a separate state,” Blumenthal said.

“Reconstruction of Gaza will require a vast amount of resources, which the Saudis potentially could help provide,” he continued, adding that he hopes “an international force could be mustered without U.S. troops.”

The news came amid Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tuesday hearing before a Senate panel, during which he revealed that the administration preferred the Palestinian National Authority to lead Gaza after Hamas' fall.

If the PNA cannot control the region, “then there are other temporary arrangements that may involve a number of other countries in the region.” Blinken said. “It may involve international agencies that would help provide for both security and governance.”