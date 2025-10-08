WATCH TV LIVE

Erdogan: Not Fair to Put Burden of Peace Only on Hamas

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 07:27 AM EDT

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday it was neither fair nor realistic to put the burden of achieving peace in Gaza solely on Hamas and Palestinians, and that Israel must stop its attacks in order for peace efforts to succeed.

Speaking to lawmakers from his party, Erdogan said Israel remained the main obstacle to peace in Gaza despite a plan by President Donald Trump. Ceasefire talks in Egypt, to which Turkish officials are attending, are critical, he said.

"Peace is not a bird with a single wing. Putting the entire burden of peace on Hamas and Palestinians is not a fair, correct or realistic approach," he said, repeating his claim Hamas is a "resistance group."

