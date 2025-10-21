VP Vance: Peace Holding, Stop 'Rooting for Failure'

Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday denounced what he called "a weird attitude" in the American and Western press, accusing some in the media of "rooting for failure" as a historic Middle East peace plan moves forward.

"Things are going, frankly, better than I expected that they were," Vance said at a news conference in southern Israel, announcing the opening of the new Civilian-Military Cooperation Center. "This is a very, very tough situation. You have two peoples, two enemies who fought a very tough conflict against each other.

"You have a terrorist organization on one hand that murdered a lot of innocent people. You've got an Israeli army that was defending itself on the other, that has learned a lot over the past couple of years."

Despite Sunday's brief break in the ceasefire between Hamas terrorists and Israeli Defense Forces, Vance said there was progress on the ground. He credited Israeli partners, U.S. personnel, and Gulf and regional allies for advancing the plan, while criticizing what he described as negative narratives in U.S. coverage.

"There's this weird attitude I've sensed in the American media and the Western media, where there's almost this desire to root for failure," he said. "Every time there's an act of violence, there's this inclination to say, 'This is the end of the ceasefire.'

"It's not the end. We are in a very good place."

Vance praised the work of Ambassador Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Adm. Brad Cooper of U.S. Central Command, and American troops coordinating efforts at the newly opened command center.

He noted the process will be long and difficult but insisted the coalition is "doing an amazing thing here."

"You have Israelis and Americans working hand in hand to begin the plan to rebuild Gaza, implement long-term peace, and ensure security forces on the ground that can keep the peace," Vance said.