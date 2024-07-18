WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: paris olympics 2024 security police

Paris Police Are Sealing off the Seine River Ahead of the Olympics Opening Ceremony

Paris Police Are Sealing off the Seine River Ahead of the Olympics Opening Ceremony

Thursday, 18 July 2024 07:00 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) — An iron curtain came down across central Paris on Thursday, with the beginning of an Olympic anti-terrorism perimeter along the banks of the River Seine sealing off a kilometers-long (miles-long) area to Parisians and tourists who hadn’t applied in advance for a pass.

The words on many lips were “QR code,” the pass that granted access beyond snaking metal barriers that delineated the security zone set up to protect the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony on July 26.

Those with the precious code – either on their phones or printed out on pieces of paper – passed smoothly past police checkpoints at gaps in the barriers, which are taller than most people.

Those without the code were mostly turned away – with no amount of grumbling and cajoling making officers budge.

The perimeter went into effect early Thursday morning and will last through the ceremony. As an exception, Paris has decided to hold the opening ceremony on the river rather than in a stadium, like previous host cities. Most of the river security measures will be lifted after the ceremony.

Officers were under instructions to be polite and accommodating as employees on their way to work and others dealt with the perimeter for the first time.

___

Follow AP coverage of the Olympics at https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An iron curtain came down across central Paris on Thursday, with the beginning of an Olympic antiterrorism perimeter along the banks of the River Seine sealing off a kilometerslong (mileslong) area to Parisians and tourists who hadn't applied in advance for a pass.The words...
paris olympics 2024 security police
216
2024-00-18
Thursday, 18 July 2024 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved