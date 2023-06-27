×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: paris building explosion body found

Rescuers Found Body in Rubble of Paris Building That Collapsed in Explosion

Rescuers Found Body in Rubble of Paris Building That Collapsed in Explosion

Tuesday, 27 June 2023 04:01 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) — French emergency workers found a body Tuesday in the rubble of a Paris building whose facade collapsed in an explosion last week and are working to remove the remains and identify the person, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The discovery marks the first fatality in the blast, which left six people critically injured and more than 50 people with lighter injuries or psychological shock, according to the Paris prosecutor.

Authorities had been digging through debris for days to try to locate a person reported missing since the explosion June 21. The search was complicated by the risk that a neighboring building could also collapse.

The identity of the person whose body was found Tuesday was not yet clear, according to the prosecutor’s office.

After the discovery, the preliminary investigation opened into the case was expanded to include potential manslaughter charges, the prosecutor's office said. Prosecutors are looking into whether the explosion was caused by intentional violation of safety rules. A possible gas leak was one of the theories under investigation.

The French capital’s historic — and sometimes ageing — infrastructure has seen occasional gas explosions in the past. Last week's explosion near the historic Val de Grace military hospital in the city's 5th district crumpled the facade of a building that held a private academy of design and arts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French emergency workers found a body Tuesday in the rubble of a Paris building whose facade collapsed in an explosion last week and are working to remove the remains and identify the person, the Paris prosecutor's office said.The discovery marks the first fatality in the...
paris building explosion body found
219
2023-01-27
Tuesday, 27 June 2023 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved