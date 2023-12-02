×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: paris attack killed

Assailant Targeting Passersby in Paris Attacked and Killed 1 Person and Injured Another

Saturday, 02 December 2023 06:01 PM EST

PARIS (AP) — An assailant going after passersby in Paris on Saturday night attacked and killed one person and injured another, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The minister said on X, formerly Twitter, that “police have courageously arrested” the man, who was going after people in the 15th district of the capital, not far from the Eiffel Tower.

He asked that people avoid the sector. The attacks appeared to be random. A motive was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An assailant going after passersby in Paris on Saturday night attacked and killed one person and injured another, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.The minister said on X, formerly Twitter, that "police have courageously arrested" the man, who was going after...
paris attack killed
77
2023-01-02
Saturday, 02 December 2023 06:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved