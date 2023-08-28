Papua New Guinea to Open Jerusalem Embassy

Guinea will open its embassy in Jerusalem during a visit by Prime Minister James Marape to Israel on Sept. 4, according to Israeli media reports.

Channel 14 first reported that the embassy would be inaugurated next week, before an Israeli official later confirmed the details of the report to Times of Israel.

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea, Justin Tkachenko agreed to initiate a move to open an embassy in Jerusalem in February of this year.

This will be its first diplomatic mission in Israel, while Israel's relations with Papua New Guinea are handled by the embassy in Australia. The two countries established ties in 1978.

"I thank Papua New Guinea for the close relationship, the overwhelming support at international institutions and the decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem. This is further evidence of the warm and important relationship between the countries," Cohen said at the time.

Papua New Guinea, a country with many evangelical Christians, regularly supports Israel in U.N. votes.

In December 2022, Papua New Guinea joined 25 other countries and Israel in opposing the U.N. General Assembly resolution requesting that the International Court of Justice weigh in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to Times of Israel.

The island nation in the Pacific Ocean will become the seventh country overall to open its embassy in Israel's capital, after Paraguay and Sierra Leone in recent weeks announced their intention to open or reopen their embassies in Jerusalem.

Hungary and Fiji are also expected to announce embassy moves from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the coming months.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.