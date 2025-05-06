The Conclave: Let Opening Moves In a High-Stakes Election Begin

The White Smoke Will Announce The Soul of the Catholic Church

The death of Pope Francis closes an era marked by confusion, division, and diminished influence.

At the Papal Conclave which begins tomorrow, Cardinals have already begun early, informal talks about the future of the Roman Catholic Church and potential successors.

These quiet conversations aren't official — but they're opening moves in the high-stakes election that will unfold behind closed doors.

135 Cardinals (out of 252) who have not reached their 80th birthday, will be cardinal-electors and prepare to enter the Sistine Chapel in 10 days.

They face not just a personnel decision, but a fundamental choice: whether the Church will continue adapting to the spirit of the age — or reclaim its true mission to transform it.

The last decade exposed a hard truth: when Catholic teaching is blurred in pursuit of cultural relevance … the Church weakens. Ambiguity is not pastoral care.

Reform by uncertainty, Pope Francis’ hallmark approach, neither reinvigorated parishes nor replenished seminaries.

Rather, it drained clarity from doctrine, opened rifts among bishops . . . and left the faithful tired and restless.

The real choice ahead is not between liberalism and conservatism.

It's between two futures: accommodation to media and culture, leading to slow collapse … or Dynamic Orthodoxy — a renewal of truths presented with confidence, intelligence and fidelity.

The next Pope must be a man who invites Catholics not to lower expectations, but to raise them higher: offering the world a faith that demands everything and, in return, offers life in abundance.

The College of Cardinals now gathering in Rome suggests a likely outcome: a re-centering of the Church.

Though Francis appointed a majority of the electors, conclaves are shaped by deeper forces than mere patronage.

There is an old Italian saying, "Dopo un papa grasso, ci vuole un papa magro."

"After a fat pope, you need a thin one."

History shows cardinals often instinctively correct course rather than entrench the past. The drift of the last 12 years demands correction.

How Europe Remains Pivotal

After decades of non-European Popes, momentum it seems is shifting back toward Italy.

The Church needs a leader who understands Rome’s complexities and can restore coherence at the center.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, understands the world and is known by many global leaders. He's emerging as a serious contender: a man able to bridge divisions without surrendering doctrinal integrity.

Geography alone will not solve the deeper crisis. The next Pope must be someone who sees the faith not as something to dilute for modern tastes, but as the key to modernity’s fulfillment.

The German Church stands as a cautionary example.

Despite vast financial resources and a sophisticated bureaucracy, German Catholicism has embraced progressive theology and collapsed spiritually.

Sunday Mass attendance has plummeted below 2% in major cities.

Secularization accelerated, not slowed, by theological compromise.

By contrast, Catholicism’s vitality is growing where faith is preached with clarity and courage.

Sub-Saharan Africa, parts of Asia and vibrant pockets in North America are producing vocations, conversions, and communities committed to the Gospel’s full demands.

This is not accidental.

The choice is stark: a Catholicism that demands little and dies — or a Catholicism that demands much and flourishes.

The Conclave Process: Deeply Structured But Profoundly Human

After nine days of mourning, the cardinal-electors will move into the Sistine Chapel, cut off from the world, guarded by sworn secrecy.

While the recent film "Conclave" attempts to frame the papal election through a Hollywood-woke lens, the actual process remains roo'ted in centuries-old ritual.

Morning and afternoon, cardinals vote beneath Michelangelo’s "Last Judgment," casting ballots until a two-thirds majority is secured.

When consensus is reached, white smoke will rise above St. Peter’s Square, signaling to the world that a new shepherd has been chosen.

Personal Dynamics Matter

Many of the cardinals barely know one another, a legacy of Francis' centralized governance. In such a conclave, instincts about character and conviction will carry more weight than intricate theological debates.

Early Signals Suggest a Convergence

African and Asian cardinals strongly favor doctrinal clarity. Many European cardinals want institutional stability. Latin America remains divided but leans toward avoiding another decade of moral ambiguity.

Even among Francis' appointees, there is growing recognition that the Church needs not more complexity, but more conviction.

The Next Pope Must Embody More Than Balance; The Next Pontiff Must Embody Belief

The world does not need a Catholicism that echoes the slogans of the moment.

It needs a Catholicism which speaks the eternal Word into the modern confusion — without fear, without apology.

The stakes are nothing less than the church’s future credibility.

A Pope who governs with humility, teaches with courage, and preaches Christ without compromise could renew the church for a new century.

A pope who governs by confusion or compromise would deepen the erosion already underway.

Cardinals must elect not just a manager, but a man willing to call the church back to itself.

White Smoke Will Rise Soon

It will announce more than a man. It will announce a decision about the soul of the Catholic Church: whether it will stand as a beacon — or drift further into the fog.

Richard Torrenzano is Catholic, a Knight of Malta and Knight Grand Cross Order of the Holt Specular. He's chief executive of The Torrenzano Group which helps organization takes control of how they are perceived™. For nearly a decade, he was a member of the New York Stock Exchange management (policy) and Executive (operations) committees. His first book "Digital Assassination: Protecting Your Reputation, Brand, or Business Against Online Attacks," was a best seller. His new book "Command the Conversation: Next Level Communications Techniques," will be released in May.