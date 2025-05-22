WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: panama venezuela resume flights diplomatic relations

Panama and Venezuela to Resume Flights Suspended for Almost a Year in Diplomatic Tensions

Thursday, 22 May 2025 01:00 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama and Venezuela will resume commercial flights nearly a year after suspending them when they broke off diplomatic relations, Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority said Thursday.

Venezuela pulled its diplomatic representation from Panama last July after Panama President José Raúl Mulino refused to recognize Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s reelection.

Earlier Thursday, Mulino said during his weekly news briefing that he had received a letter from Venezuela, but that he hadn't immediately read it. Mulino did say, however, that it would be in Panama's interest to resume flights, though he said he also wanted Venezuela to agree to receive Venezuelan migrants deported from Panama.

Some commercial airlines had already begun advertising flights between Panama and Venezuela on Thursday.

Panamanian carrier Copa announced flights would resume and said its team was working to confirm the itineraries. Venezolana Airlines advertised a flight beginning on Friday.

Earlier this week, Venezuela banned the arrival of flights from Colombia after it said it had arrested more than 30 people who were allegedly plotting activities to destabilize the country ahead of legislative elections Sunday.

Last July, Panama was one of the first Latin American countries to demand from Venezuelan authorities a full review of the presidential electoral results after the country’s electoral authority declared Maduro the winner.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Panama and Venezuela will resume commercial flights nearly a year after suspending them when they broke off diplomatic relations, Panama's Civil Aviation Authority said Thursday.Venezuela pulled its diplomatic representation from Panama last July after Panama President José...
panama venezuela resume flights diplomatic relations
212
2025-00-22
Thursday, 22 May 2025 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved